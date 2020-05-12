Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 42,472 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,870.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jordan Walter bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

