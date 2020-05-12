Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Cfra downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $539.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

