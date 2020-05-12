Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 79 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $398.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.87 and a 200 day moving average of $399.77. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.