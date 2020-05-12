Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

