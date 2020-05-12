Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $310,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

