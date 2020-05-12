Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 403,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 183,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.