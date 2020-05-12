Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

