Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 12,774 Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 196,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

PICB opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

