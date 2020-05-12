State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

