State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz bought 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

