State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

TSCO stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

