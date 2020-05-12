State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,300 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

