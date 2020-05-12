State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

