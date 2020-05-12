State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.