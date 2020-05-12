State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

