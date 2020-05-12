State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,256.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 345,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 335,105 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 210,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 186,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $61,194,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

