State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 41.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 606,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 110,994 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 110.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

