Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

