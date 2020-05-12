Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,836 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

