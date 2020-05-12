Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $528,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 873.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.