Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in April

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SUNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

SUNS stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.