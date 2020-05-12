SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

