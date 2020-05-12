Sigma Planning Corp Sells 980 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,187.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

PALL stock opened at $177.16 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $273.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.60.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

