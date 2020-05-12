Sigma Planning Corp Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

VCR stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

