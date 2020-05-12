Sigma Planning Corp Sells 165 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $510.74 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.51 and a 200 day moving average of $482.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

