Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.