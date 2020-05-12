Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 3,510 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

LEA stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.