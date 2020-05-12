Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

