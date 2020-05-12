Sigma Planning Corp Has $361,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twitter by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 167,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,001,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock worth $5,489,886. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of TWTR opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

