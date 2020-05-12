Sigma Planning Corp Has $319,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 196,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.