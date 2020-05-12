Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 752.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.48% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,342.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,333 shares of company stock worth $54,726.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

