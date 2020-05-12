Sigma Planning Corp Buys 266 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

