Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 63.3%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

