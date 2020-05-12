Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.