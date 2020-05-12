SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Visteon worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Visteon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,818,000.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

