SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,912 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

