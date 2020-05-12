SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,228 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,400 shares of company stock valued at $21,784,272 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.