SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

