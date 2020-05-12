SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,117 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.