SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,635 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 223.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

