SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.