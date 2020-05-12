SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

