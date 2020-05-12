SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $337,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,681 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

