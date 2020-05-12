SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

