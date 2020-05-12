SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.