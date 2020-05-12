SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 75.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

