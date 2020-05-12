SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

