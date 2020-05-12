SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,099 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 544.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

