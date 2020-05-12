SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.