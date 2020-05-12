SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWN stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

